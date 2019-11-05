St. Francisville man arrested for impersonating an officer

ST. CHARLES PARISH – Just before 4:00 P.M on November 2, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash involving a gray Dodge Charger on Interstate 310 South Bound near Mile Marker 1.3.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that the Dodge Charger had struck a guard rail on Interstate 310 while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses stated that the Dodge Charger was being pursued by a black colored Audi A5 Coupe prior to the crash.

Witnesses further advised that the Audi had strobing/flashing emergency lights that were turned on while the Audi was pursuing the Dodge Charger.

Deputies made contact with the driver of the Audi, 23-year-old Peyton Oubre.

Peyton Oubre initially stated that he worked for the “Government” but denied ever using the emergency lights.

Peyton was found to have a pair of steel handcuffs in his possession. Peyton Oubre was detained and a search warrant was obtained for Peyton Oubre’s vehicle.

During the vehicle search, a dash-mounted, police-style red and blue colored set of emergency lights and a handgun was located inside of the vehicle.

Through statements it was learned that Peyton Oubre initially observed the Dodge Charger driving recklessly in Jefferson Parish, where he began chasing the vehicle at a high rate of speed with intentions of dialing 911 where ever the vehicle stopped at.

As the Dodge Charger entered St. Charles Parish on Interstate 310, the driver lost control, striking the guard rail.

It was further discovered that Peyton Oubre is not employed by any Law Enforcement or Governmental agencies as he claimed.

Peyton Oubre was arrested and booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center for Impersonating a Police Officer.

This is still an on-going investigation. If anyone has information about this incident they are urged to contact Det. S. Mahan at 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.