The New Orleans Privateers are off and running in the 2019-2020 season.

The Privateers made 41 of 65 field goal attempts in a 114-58 rout of Spring Hill Tuesday night at Kiefer Lakefront Arena. Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bryson Robinson led the Privateers with 22 points.

UNO outscored Spring Hill 28 to 9 at the free throw line. The Privateers led for all but 31 seconds of the game.