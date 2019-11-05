Prescribed burn in Bayou Sauvage creates smoke plume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is setting about 188 acres of marsh on fire today in the hopes of revitalizing the local ecosystem and preventing a future wildfire in Bayou Sauvage.

The prescribed burn south of Highway 90 in the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Reserve is designed to ensure the area burns in a controlled manner and under favorable conditions, according to a press release by the NOFD.

“The USFWS prescribed burn will help maintain and restore the historical native fire dependent vegetation within the marsh ecosystem by reduction of exotic species like Chinese Tallow and native grass succession,” according to the NOFD. “This will enhance and improve habitat for marsh species dependent on a healthy ecosystem.”

Smoke from the prescribed burn could be seen across the New Orleans area this afternoon.