A North Carolina man claims the state of North Carolina pirated his video of the Pirate Blackbeard’s sunken ship.

Rick Allen claims the state of North Carolina used the footage without his consent.

Two lower courts ruled that the state has sovereign immunity from copyright infringement lawsuits.

Allen and his supporters say that the Constitution should overrule states’ immunity rights.

Kellie Meyer reports the case has sailed all the way to the US Supreme Court.