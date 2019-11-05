Out with the old. In with the new. Contemplating the move to a new airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - An airport always has the potential to be a sad sort of place.

It's especially that kind of place when you have to say goodbye to somebody.

This time, we're saying goodbye to the airport.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for the last day of operation before the new New Orleans airport opens officially on Wednesday, November 6.

It's like saying so long to an old friend.

The old airport was the new airport when it opened in the spring of 1946.

Harry Truman was President.

Tupperware and the bikini were born the same year New Orleans got one of the biggest and best airports in America.

Wayne Kendrick has been the airport shoe shine man for more than 30 years. He'll miss his old spot on the corner of Concourse C.

The last flight out of the old airport will be two flights actually.

Both aboard Southwest.

Both of them Tuesday night at 9:15 pm.

One of them is headed to Houston.

The other one is traveling to Tampa...the other to Tampa.

As for Wayne Kendrick, the shoe shine man at the old airport, he's packing his bags and coming in for a landing at the new airport.

But first, just one more pair to polish here.

Then one last time, to turn out the lights.