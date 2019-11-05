× Number 2, for now: LSU is second in 1st College Football Playoff Rankings

Wins over Auburn and Florida, and at Texas weren’t enough to get the LSU Tigers, 8-0, the top spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

Those rankings were released Tuesday night.

Ohio State is number 1, LSU 2, Alabama 3, and Penn State 4.

Defending national champion Clemson is 5, and Georgia was ranked 6th.

LSU plays at Alabama Saturday. A win there, could vault the Tigers into the top spot.

Florida and Auburn were ranked 10th and 11th, giving the SEC five of the top 11 teams in the rankings.

The American Athletic Conference came in strong with four teams in the Top 25. Cincinnati was number 20, Memphis was 21, Navy was 24th, and SMU was ranked 25th.

Two of Tulane’s three losses are on the road to Navy and Memphis.

The Green Wave plays at SMU November 30th.