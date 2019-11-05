× NOPD investigates Chef Highway murder

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a murder in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Seventh District officers responded to a shooting around 7:08 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information regarding this incident.