NOPD: Alabama man steals friend’s car, drives home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for an Alabama man who is suspected of stealing a car while he was visiting New Orleans.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Kunta Kinte Smith of Montgomery.

Smith was visiting a friend in New Orleans on November 4 when he got behind the wheel of the friend’s 2016 Chevrolet Spark and drove away, according to the NOPD.

The victim traced her cell phone, which was in the vehicle when Smith drove away, and the trace indicated that the phone was in Alabama.

The vehicle that was stolen has a Louisiana license plate with the number 517BDQ.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.