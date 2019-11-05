× NOLA Flavor with Chap’s Chicken

“We are a Family Oriented Chicken Restaurant That Specializes in the Best Fried Chicken that New Orleans can offer. We strive to have the Best Service and Best Food! Located in the Heart of Lakeview at 206 West Harrison Ave. We fry our Chicken to order so that it is Hot and Fresh just like your Grannie use to make it. Call ahead or come on in today and Get Chapped!” – lovechapschicken.com

Address 206 West Harrison Avenue Suite C New Orleans, LA 70124

Phone (504) 371-5546

Hours Monday – Saturday: 11:00am – 7:00pm Sunday: Closed

