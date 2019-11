Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As NASA works to get back to the moon, the space agency needs more smart people to help get astronauts to Mars and beyond.

Educators are on Capitol Hill today to discuss with a Senate committee how they are training current students to become the future space workforce.

They will highlight their schools’ STEM initiatives.

Jessi Turnure reports the educators will suggest ways NASA and Congress can help more students across the country get the education they need to be rocket scientists.