Mexico Fundamentalist Mormon Murders

Nine members of a family belonging to fundamentalist offshoot of the Church of Latter Day Saints were attacked—apparently by a drug cartel--while traveling near the US-Mexico border.

The family—with ties to Utah--all had dual US-Mexican citizenship.

They were driving on the Mexican highway just across the border from Douglas, AZ, when their car was hit by a hail of gunfire.

President Trump reacted to the attack on twitter saying “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”

Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee also responded to the attack.

Anna Wiernicki reporting.