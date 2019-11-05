Fritz: Winning is best “marketing strategy”

Tulane announced a crowd of more than 27 thousand for Saturday’s 38-26 win over Tulsa at Yulman Stadium. That number may have been ambitious, but Tulane football seems to be getting some traction locally.

The Wave is bowl eligible with its 6th win of the season, Saturday.

Tuesday, head coach Willie Fritz talked about the best way to “market” Tulane football.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulane won despite 13 penalties for 139 yards. Defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said the Green Wave must be more disciplined in its final three games of the regular season.

Curtis made his comments at the weekly meeting of the New Orleans quarterback club at Rock N' Bowl.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulane plays at Temple, November 16th.

The Wave then hosts Central Florida, and finishes the regular season at SMU.

Those three teams have a combined record of 20 wins, 6 losses.