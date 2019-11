Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's bittersweet.

The last day for old New Orleans airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as it's officially called.

A lot of people call it home.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is at the airport on the last day with a family flying for the first time.

Well, a couple of kids from the Peterson family are flying for the first time.

And for the rest of them, too, this will be a day to remember.