× Bogalusa man indicted in infant’s death

FRANKLINTON, LA – An autopsy indicated that blunt force trauma caused massive damage to the child’s liver, which resulted in considerable and rapid blood loss.

A Washington Parish grand jury indicted 20-year-old Tyrease Brumfield, of Bogalusa, of first degree murder in the death of the eight-month-old girl.

The child had been left in Brumfield’s care for a couple of hours on Aug. 19, 2019, but the child was found non-responsive when the mother returned.

The infant was declared dead a short time later at Our Lady of Angels hospital in Bogalusa.

The case was investigated by Bogalusa Police Department Detective Jeff Bergeron and presented to the grand jury by David A. Weilbaecher, Jr.