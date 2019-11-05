× Another nice fall day ahead

Temperatures are beginning to moderate after the cooler air over the weekend. Across the region the last of that cooler air is moving out of the Pearl River valley as mild temperatures build back in.

Numbers in the 60s out to the west indicate warmer air will continue to filter in over the next few days. Look for a nice afternoon today with mid 70s. Only issue may be cloud cover which will be drifting in and out for us.

Warmer tonight with mid to upper 50s and then mid to upper 70s again on Wednesday. Nice the next couple of days.

Still looking at a cold front by Thursday evening. That will bring rain Thursday and then colder weather for the weekend.