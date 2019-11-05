Personal Data Danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is holding a hearing this afternoon to take a closer look at how Big Tech companies are collecting and potentially abusing our private data.

The hearing comes on the heels of a recent scandal, where lawmakers say TikTok a popular video app, may have left American’s data vulnerable to foreign intrusion, creating a national security risk.

TikTok, which is a Chinese social media platform, denies it’s stolen or misused Americans’ data, but the company has refused to appear at today’s hearing.

Apple also declined to appear.

But Raquel Martin reports Microsoft will attend and face a group of skeptical, even angry, lawmakers.