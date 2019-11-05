Immigrant kids on the border

Posted 5:15 PM, November 5, 2019
Data pix.

The Trump administration has been fighting to undo the rules that dictate how US Immigration treats migrant children who enter the country illegally.

Those rules were established by a court agreement called the Flores settlement.

Now the administration is trying a new strategy.

Amnesty International says Immigration officials are turning the children over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement—which is part of HHS, not immigration.

ORR says it’s not bound by the same rules as Immigration.

Alexandra Limon reports immigrants’ rights groups and some Democratic lawmakers are fighting back.

