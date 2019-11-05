12-year-old Darci Lynne at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre

NEW ORLEANS – The Mahalia Jackson Theater will host Darci Lynne’s “Fresh Out of the Box Tour” on May 9, 2020, at 7 P.M.

At just 12-years old, the “America’s Got Talent” winner holds the record for the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show.

Singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent beyond her years.

Accompanied by her musical friends including a divaesque rabbit: Petunia, a shy and soulful mouse: Oscar and a sarcastic old woman: Edna.

Singing through her friends helped the young entertainer find a voice inside she didn’t know she had, and helped her overcome a lifelong struggle with shyness.

An Oklahoma native, Darci began participating in talent-based pageants at a young age, and picked up ventriloquism shortly after.

Two weeks later, Darci began tackling talent shows, eventually making it to the biggest talent show on television.

Darci and her friends are continually on the road bringing smiles to audiences across the country and will be coming to a city near you in 2020.

Tickets for Darci Lynne will go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 A.M. at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787.

The box office, located at 1419 Basin St., is open Monday through Friday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.