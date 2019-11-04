Who’s ‘da King of American Seafood’? This guy from Thibodaux, Louisiana, dat’s who!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - He's "da king".

The King that is.

First, the King of Louisiana Seafood.

And now, he's the King of American Seafood.

His name is Nathan Richard.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood bumped into Nathan in the kitchen of DTB where he is executive chef.

But this guy always has his hometown in his heart.

And in his recipes.

And that is the great city of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

WGNO News with a Twist will be LIVE at 5pm and 6pm in Thibodaux on Friday November 8.

Come join us and be on LIVE TV!