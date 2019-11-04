Suprise Tide: Coach O says Bama had “new plays” in 2018

Last November in Baton Rouge, Alabama shutout LSU 29-0.

Alabama had 576 yards of total offense, to LSU’s 176.

Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Alabama had some new plays, and that the Tide “hurt us on runs up the middle.”\

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orgeron said LSU must make big plays when they become available.

"We went down there two years ago, we had the skinny post open three times, we didn't hit it. You have to make the plays. I think we have the quarterback to do it."

Orgeron called LSU quarterback Joe Burrow one of the top 5 recruits in school history.

LSU is number one in the Associated Press Poll. Alabama is number one in the USA Today coaches poll.

LSU is 8-0 for the fifth time in school history.

The other years were 1908, 1958, 1973, and 2011.