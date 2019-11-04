× Source: Minor League baseball wants New Orleans back in, as soon as 2021

The Baby Cakes are gone, but the Zephyrs could soon return.

A source told WGNO Sports Monday that minor league baseball wants New Orleans with a team, and as early as 2021.

The source said a local ownership group has been cobbled together, and at this point, it does not include Saints owner Gayle Benson. However, Mrs. Benson has, according to the source, been informed of the potential ownership group’s bid.

The group will pursue a team to play in the Double A Southern League. The Triple A Baby Cakes are moving to Wichita, Kansas, to play in a new stadium in 2020.

The source said that improvements to Zephyr Field would have to happen. Those improvements could be major, or they could be scaled down, depending on how much the state of Louisiana desires to spend.

If a team returns, the name Baby Cakes will not.

Zephyrs would be under consideration, and so would others.

“Minor league baseball wants this to happen,” said the source. “They want New Orleans to have a team.”