Pictures from the 3rd annual Bloody Mary Festival

The 3rd annual Bloody Mary Fest took place at the Howlin’ Wolf over the weekend.

New Orleans was chosen as one of 10 cities nationwide to host The Bloody Mary Festival in 2019.

The festival was recently nominated as the Top 10 Specialty Food Festival by USA Today.

The largest event of its kind, The Bloody Mary Festival brings together the most innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by its team of Bloody Mary aficionados and made by local bars and restaurants.

All Bloody Marys were mixed with Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

