Nice fall weather to start the week

Temperatures will start to warm up on Monday after a chilly weekend. We are going to see afternoon temperatures approaching 70. Most of the area probably just shy of that.

Keep in mind after the time change we will warm up earlier in the day and then start to cool down earlier as well.

The first half of the week is looking nice. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows will also warm up into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

At this point the next front is coming in later Thursday into Friday morning and that will bring the next rain chance as well.