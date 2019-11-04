Man rescues caged dog found floating in lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A dog who was found in a cage and floating in Kaufman Lake is said to be doing well.

The dog was found by a fisherman who jumped into the lake to save her. Bryant Fritz put the dog in his truck and took it to the emergency clinic at the University of Illinois Veterinary Hospital.

They said when she was brought in, she was suffering from hypothermia and had wounds that needed to be treated.

Dr. Jenica Harashak, a specialist in emergency and critical care, was at the hospital yesterday when the pup arrived.

“She is doing well! The team has been busy taking care of her today. she got a bath and her wounds are being treated. She is a sweetheart and has been receiving lots of love and attention. Thank you to all of the people that have reached out and offered to help,” says Dr. Harashak.

Fritz is keeping a close eye on his new friend in hopes that when Champaign County Animal Control takes custody of the dog on Monday, they will allow him to adopt it.

His dog died recently and he’s been considering getting another one. He believes this rescue was anything but chance.