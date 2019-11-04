Jefferson SPCA hosts annual Pet Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - If you were looking for a good time to spend with your pet and animal, an annual event held at Lafreniere Park would have been paw-fect!

Dogs of all kinds were jumping for joy! Hairy dogs, blue dogs, some that looked like teddy bears, even one who was 210 pounds, his name was Goliath!

All of the above and a few hundred more came to celebrate the 12th annual Pet Fest.

"There are thousands of animals out here that are enjoying a beautiful day out with their pet owners" Programs Director, Jacob Stroman told WGNO. "They can say hi to the adoptable animals as we call it."

Pets like Tiger found their forever home today.

"People just don't know, instead of buying a new dog, they should go and rescue or adopt a dog" Pet Fest participant, Desiree Travis said.

Adoption wasn't the only thing our furry friends could look forward to. Owners stood in a line that was a tenth of a mile long for biscuit buckets that were only $2! Many vendors also offered free treats and pet food!

"I think it's a great thing!"

To top it off, the temperature outside seemed to be just right for the thousands of people and dogs to enjoy!

"Can't go wrong with cool weather and a hot breeze every now and then" Another Pet fest participant, Connie Gonzalez said.

The breeze might be why many dogs were chillin' out! "It's really neat to see all these animals come out here, behave perfectly, and just have a great time with their family."

There were over 40 vendors at pet fest! The 13th annual celebration is scheduled for next fall.