Ingram scores 40, but Pelicans fall at Brooklyn

It was a career high scoring night for Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

Ingram scored 40 points, but in a 135-125 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn Tuesday night. Ingram made 17 of 24 field goal attempts, and was 5 for 5 from the free throw line. He also handed out five assists, and grabbed five rebounds.

Kyrie Irving scored 39 for Brooklyn. He made 2 of the Nets 16 three point baskets, in 41 attempts.

Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball scored 15 points each for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-6 on the season.

In his post game interview, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry shot back at a reporter, who asked about Brooklyn’s three point shooting prowess.

“They are the number one three point shooting team in the league,” said Gentry. “There’s your answer.”