Gunman to victim: You know what time it is

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed a man of his all-terrain vehicle. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to Police, the crime happened on October 30 at about 9:00 in the evening in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Police say the victim agreed to meet a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store in the area to sell his ATV.

Police say that the two met using the Letgo app. They say the fake buyer pulled a black semi automatic handgun and told the victim, “You know what time it is.”

The ATV that was stolen is a 2005 white Honda TRX 400EX with Yamaha fenders.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including photos of the ATV that was stolen, click on the video button at the top of this page.

The NOPD says that the stolen vehicle has also not been recovered.

If you have information that could help police solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 504–8 22–1111.

Remember, you do not have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.