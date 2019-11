Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - The weather is chilly.

It feels like Football.

And WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says it smells like football.

That's because Juan Moncivais and the Patriot Nation Men's Club from John Curtis Christian School are cooking up some tailgating treasures.

That's not fried chicken on the menu.

Those are quesadillas.

On the grill.

Packed with pulled pork.

Savor it.