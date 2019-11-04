Difference maker Saturday: Orgeron says Burrow one of top 5 recruits in LSU football history

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, a position that would be enhanced if the Tigers defeated Alabama Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Burrow has thrown 30 touchdown passes this season, compared with 16 a year ago. Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had high praise for Burrow.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last season, Burrow threw for 2,894 yards. This season, in eight games, Burrow has thrown for 2,805 yards.

Orgeron was asked about the enormity of Saturday's game featuring top ranked LSU and second ranked Alabama.

"There will be bigger games down the road for us," said Orgeron.

LSU is 7-1 in its last eight games against Top 10 ranked teams. The only exception was a 29-0 loss to Alabama at Tiger Stadium.