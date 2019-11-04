Dead body discovered in Metairie neighborhood

Posted 2:39 PM, November 4, 2019, by

METAIRIE, LA – JPSO deputies are investigating a possible homicide in a Metairie neighborhood.

Early Monday morning, a neighbor walked to an abandoned lot on Linden Street to pick fruit from the trees.

That’s when the bloody body was spotted.

JPSO deputies say this case may have a Baton Rouge connection, and they are working every angle.

The normally quiet area has seen a rise in crime recently.

A shooting spree in August left five people injured, and back in June, a 22-year-old was arrested for shooting and killing three people in less than 24 hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.