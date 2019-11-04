Dead body discovered in Metairie neighborhood

METAIRIE, LA – JPSO deputies are investigating a possible homicide in a Metairie neighborhood.

Early Monday morning, a neighbor walked to an abandoned lot on Linden Street to pick fruit from the trees.

That’s when the bloody body was spotted.

JPSO deputies say this case may have a Baton Rouge connection, and they are working every angle.

The normally quiet area has seen a rise in crime recently.

A shooting spree in August left five people injured, and back in June, a 22-year-old was arrested for shooting and killing three people in less than 24 hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.