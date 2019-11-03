Mixing up a cool bloody mary for Bloody Mary Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Danny Holsomback, Jr. from Oceana Grill stopped by our "News with a Twist" bar to mix up a cool and creative bloody mary that he'll be making for this year's Bloody Mary Fest at Howlin' Wolf.

This year's Bloody Mary Fest will take place on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. New Orleans is one of 10 cities nationwide to host The Bloody Mary Fest in 2019. The festival was recently nominated as the Top 10 Specialty Food Festival by USA Today.

