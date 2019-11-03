7th District NOPD holds Halloween event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Halloween was one for the books this year all over the city! Especially for the trick-or-treaters in the 7th District!

WGNO took a visit to the 7th District police department where we found free food, smiling faces, and kids dressed up as their favorite super heroes!

Elementary students, London, was one of those kids. She had on her Wonder Woman threads with the headband and lipstick to match!

EMS and firefighters were also a part of the night! All eight districts participated in some type of candy giveaway!

Officers say they hold this annual event to stay close to the community along with continuing to build relationships with the kids in the neighborhood!