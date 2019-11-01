× Power Coalition announces series of “Turn Out” Rallies ahead of the November 16th elections

NEW ORLEANS-

Today, at 12:00 p.m., the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, and their partner organization, Step Up Louisiana, will join the Moderators and Ministers of Greater New Orleans to launch a weeklong, citywide get-out-the-vote strategy.

The News conference ,which will take place near the Martin Luther King, Jr., statue at the corner of South Claiborne and Felicity–will launch a series of events and rides-to-the-polls bus pickups to turn out voters in New Orleans throughout Early Voting Week.

The Moderators and Ministers will be announcing their Second Line to the Polls event, featuring Mardi Gras Indians, that will take place the following day, Saturday, November 2, in Duncan Plaza (across the street from City Hall) from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will be free for the family.

The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and their partner organization, Step Up Louisiana, will also announce our joint effort to offer voters rides to the polls every day during Early Voting Week. The bus pickups will follow a city council district-by-district plan each day, Monday, November 4 – Friday, November 8, with special stops also scheduled on both Saturday, November 2, and Saturday, November 9. The buses will pick up voters at the locations and times listed below, take them to the nearest Early Voting location, and bring them back to the original pickup spot. Here is the full schedule: