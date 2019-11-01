DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 23: Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets watches as his team plays the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter during Game Five of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on April 23, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Nuggets Malone: “Embarrassed” with team’s effort in 122-107 loss to Pelicans
Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, a former New Orleans Hornets assistant, says was “embarrassed” with his team’s effort in a 122-107 loss to the Pelicans Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.
“That was an embarrassing effort defensively,” Malone told reporters, according to ESPN.com.
He cited the Pelicans 37 fast break points scored in New Orleans’ first win of the season.
Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram had 25 points, and Frank Jackson scored 21 points off the bench.
Jrue Holiday scored 19 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and handed out 5 assists.
The Pelicans, 1-4, play at Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.