Nuggets Malone: “Embarrassed” with team’s effort in 122-107 loss to Pelicans

Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, a former New Orleans Hornets assistant, says was “embarrassed” with his team’s effort in a 122-107 loss to the Pelicans Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.

“That was an embarrassing effort defensively,” Malone told reporters, according to ESPN.com.

He cited the Pelicans 37 fast break points scored in New Orleans’ first win of the season.

Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram had 25 points, and Frank Jackson scored 21 points off the bench.

Jrue Holiday scored 19 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and handed out 5 assists.

The Pelicans, 1-4, play at Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.