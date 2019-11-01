Morgus the Magnificent: still a TV star on Halloween and every day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Nobody's ever been a bigger New Orleans TV star than Morgus the Magnificent.

He was on the air from 1959 until 1988.

Morgus the Magnificent was the mad scientist who made you feel good with every experiment that went bad.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says even 60 years after his show started, Morgus the Magnificent still has a familiar ring.

At More Fun Comics, New Orleans oldest comic book store, with a collection of more than 100,000, the favorite character here is not on the shelf. It's on the t-shirt of owner DC. It's Morgus the Magnificent.

DC says, no character here represents New Orleans better "than a mad scientist doing experiments on prisoners."