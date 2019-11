Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)- "Trick or treat, smell my feet. Give us something good to eat." That's what children were saying as they went from car to car at the Mandeville Trailhead for Trunk or Treat.

The Halloween festivities continued with free face painting and a live concert. Every kid left with a bag full of candy.

Twist reporter Peyton LoCicero was live from the event.