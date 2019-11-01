× Kenner teen accidentally shot with assault rifle

KENNER — Kenner Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

According to police, the injured boy and a friend were playing in a garage of a home on California Avenue in Kenner when they found an assault rifle in a box.

At some point, one boy was holding the rifle and accidentally fired it, striking the 13-year-old in the arm.

The injured boy was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently in surgery.

The rifle belongs to an adult who had recently moved into the home and was storing it in the garage.

The boy’s mother had left him at home and was unaware that he and his friends were in the garage.

Kenner Police continue to investigate, but say that the shooting appears to be an accident.