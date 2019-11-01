× Kelly Clarkson just announced a Las Vegas residency, y’all

Kelly Clarkson fans have been waiting for a moment like this: The singer is getting her very own Las Vegas residency.

The original “American Idol” winner made the announcement Friday on her daytime talk show.

“It’s not an April Fools’ joke, but it does debut April 1,” Clarkson said.

The Vegas show, titled “Invincible” after one of Clarkson’s songs, will run to September 2020 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. A list of dates was posted to Clarkson’s official website.

The announcement comes as Clarkson is almost two months into her talk show.

Since debuting in September, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is ranking fourth among syndicated daytime talk shows, according to Nielsen data.

“When I launched this show, I heard from fans everywhere who were worried I’d stop putting out new music and touring,” Clarkson said. “Well, don’t worry. I got you.”

Clarkson gave a pair of tickets to every member of her audience while making the announcement, plus accommodations and a dinner.

“It’s a full experience,” she said.