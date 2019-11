Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Steve Luppert captured an amazing video of a feeding frenzy near a popular beach.

The video shows a massive school of redfish being corralled by sharks in the Gulf of Mexico.

Birds are also seen circling the air above the fish causing a major splash zone.

This video was recorded on October 28 off the coast of Pensacola Beach.