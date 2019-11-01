Ed-itorial Podcast: All eyes on Tulane football while the Saints and LSU are on bye weeks

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed focuses on Tulane and Rummel football, as the Saints and LSU are on bye weeks.

On Friday night, it’s a battle of the un-beatens as Rummel takes on Curtis.

And on Saturday, Tulane faces Tulsa at home. Looking for a win, Tulane is coming off of a pair of tough losses at Memphis and at Navy. Ed spoke to Green Wave Secondary Coach, J.J McCleskey, about strategy and mindset.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!