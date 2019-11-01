× Cool but nice weekend ahead

A nice weekend of late fall or early winter weather is on the way. It is much colder behind the cold front Friday morning than Thursday morning and that cool air will stick around for the next couple of days.

Most of the area will not even reach 60 by Friday afternoon. Look for upper 50s through the day with plenty of sun. Still breezy along the south shore through the early afternoon then winds calm down later in the day.

Temperatures warm up just a bit for Saturday with the low 60s. Expect the same type of afternoon on your Sunday.

We are still going to see some upper 30s across the northern areas on Saturday and Sunday morning as well.

No rain chance anytime soon so a nice stretch of dry weather.