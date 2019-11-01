NOLA Wings Wars at Central City BBQ: Just two weeks out!

NEW ORLEANS – The 2nd annual NOLA Wings Wars is in two weeks, and the event is nearly sold out.

Central City BBQ is bringing New Orleans the greatest chicken wing competition in the Gulf South.

It’s going down on Saturday, November 16, from noon to 8 P.M.

Enjoy musical performances by Nayo Jones, DJ Jubilee, Caesar Brother’s Funk Box with Big Chief Juan Pardo, and Zac Maras & Cactus Thief.

With more than 40,000 chicken wings from 20 restaurants, there’s sure to be a flavor for everyone.

VIP tickets are $75 and include unlimited open bar, chicken wings and BBQ from Central City BBQ, lounge seating, luxury bathrooms and front of stage access.