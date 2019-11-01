× All Saints Day Services listings

NEW ORLEANS– Today is All Saints Day, a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics and a day rich in local history and tradition.

All Saints Day is dedicated to the saints of the Church, that is, all those who have attained heaven, those who are formally canonized and those who are not recognized by name by the church.

In New Orleans, and the surrounding area, there is a tradition of visiting the cemeteries to pray and pay respects to deceased loved ones and to ensure that the gravesites are cared for.

It is a practice of the Catholic Church to bless the cemeteries as we pray for the dead.

The following is a complete list of scheduled services in our New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries. All services indicated below will take place Today.

ST. LOUIS CEMETERIES

The New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries is honored to have Archbishop Aymond celebrate the All Saints Day Mass at St. Louis Cemetery #3. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. All are welcomed to attend. Blessing of the graves and light refreshments to follow.

Blessing of the graves in St. Louis Cemetery #1 and St. Louis Cemetery #2 will be at 2:00 p.m. and 2:15 respectively.

ST. PATRICK CEMETERIES

Blessing of the graves will begin at 9:30 a.m.

ST. ROCH CEMETERIES

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Roch Cemetery #1 followed by the Blessing of the Graves.

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CEMETERIES SONIAT STREET

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 11:30 a.m.

ST. JOSEPH CEMETERIES

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 12:00 p.m.

ST. CHARLES CEMETERY – LULING, LA.

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Holy Savior Mausoleum in St. Charles Cemetery.

ST. PIUS X CEMETERY, CROWN POINT, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church followed by the Blessing of the Graves at St. Pius X Mausoleum.

ST. GERTRUDE CEMETERY, DES ALLEMANDS, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by Blessing of the Graves at St. Gertrude Cemetery.

MENNONITE CEMETERY, DES ALLEMANDS, LOUISIANA

Blessing of the graves will be at 11:00 a.m.

ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CEMETERY, DESTREHAN, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by Blessing of the Graves in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery,.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CEMETERY, EDGARD, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church followed by, Blessing of the Graves in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

ST. PATRICK CEMETERY, PORT SULPHUR, LOUISIANA

Blessing of the graves at St. Jude Cemetery will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Mass will begin at 12:00 noon in St. Patrick Church followed by a procession to St. Patrick Cemetery for the Blessing of the Graves.

Blessing of the graves at Our Lady of Good Harbor will begin at 3:00 p.m.

OUR LADY OF THE MOST HOLY ROSARY CEMETERY, TAFT, LOUISIANA

Blessing of the graves in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery will begin at noon (weather permitting).

OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR, WESTWEGO, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by Blessing of the graves in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

ST. MARY’S AND ST. BARTHOLOMEW CEMETERIES, ALGIERS, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church followed by the Blessing of the graves

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP CEMETERY, BELLE CHASSE, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Blessing of the graves will begin at 9:30 a.m.

ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CEMETERY, TOCA, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church followed by the Blessing of the Graves.

ST. THOMAS AND ST. MARTIN DE PORRES CEMETERIES, POINTE A LA HAICHE, LOUISIANA

Blessing of the Graves will begin at 4:00 p.m. at St.Martin De Porres Cemetery

Mass will begin at St. Thomas Catholic Church at 5:00 pm, followed by blessing of the graves at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.

ST. PETER CEMETERY, RESERVE, LOUISIANA

Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Blessing of the Graves. Gumbo will be served at St. Peter School cafeteria after Blessing of the Graves.