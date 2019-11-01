Abita Fall Fest is November 2nd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Abita Fall Fest

"The Abita Springs Inaugural Fall Fest is a creative endeavor to celebrate and showcase all of the rich heritage and brilliance found in the quaint town of Abita Springs, Louisiana. This is a non-profit celebration, only meant to educate and attract visitors while simultaneously giving back to local residents. Our overall mission is to promote a warm family environment, providing games and activities for those of all ages, while also offering live music and a wonderful selection of local cuisine." - abitafallfest.com

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Abita Springs Trailhead 22049 Main Street Abita Springs, LA 70420

11:00am - 7:00pm

Tickets General Admission: $20 (if ordered online by November 1st) Day of Event: $25 (online and at the gate)

Music Main Stage 11:30am - 12:30pm: The Rayo Brothers 1:00pm - 2:00pm: Bruce Daigrepont Band 2:30pm - 3:30pm: The Mighty Melautauns featuring Al "Carnival Time" Johnson 4:00pm - 5:00pm: Flow Tribe 5:30pm - 7:30pm: Marc Broussard Trail Stage 11:00am - 11:30am: The Abitals 12:30pm - 1:00pm: The Stumps 2:00pm - 2:30pm: Steve Anderson Group 3:30pm - 4:00pm: The Wasted Lives 5:00pm - 5:30pm: Chris Talley and The Three Rivers Cooperative

Activities Rock Wall, Archery, Petting Zoo, Face Painting, Home Depot Building, and Art Bus NOLA

Free Shuttle Service Free parking is located at the Abita Elementary School on Level Street, the Abita Springs Park and Ride on Hwy 36 and the Abita Brewery. Shuttle service will run continually from the three locations listed.



