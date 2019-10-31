Two NBA players ejected after fight breaks out on court

Posted 2:01 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:05PM, October 31, 2019

Joel Embiid of the  Philadelphia 76ers and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, were both ejected from Wednesday nights game.

Video shows the pair lock up around half court, and make their way to courtside.

By that time, nearly all of the starting players were involved in the brawl, some trying to break it up, some trying to keep it going.

Just days earlier, Embiid said in an interview, that he was “done trash talking.”

