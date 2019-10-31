‘Trump’ water tower stands tall over Mamou

MAMOU, La (KLFY) - Merrill Brent Ardoin is known around the town of Mamou as the man with the “Trump” tower.

Located on Louisiana Highway 13 between Mamou and Eunice, the Trump water tower stands tall for everyone to see.

Ardoin, the owner and manager of Mamou Road Water System, said it's "a private water system, so we did our homework before we put it. Police jury water system couldn’t do it because taxpayers money, but here we borrowed the money.”

Ardoin said people from all over the state stop to take pictures and talk to him about the tower.

“Ninety percent was positive," he said. "Everyone would stop me and say I’m going to vote for your man, but i doubt he will win. Well, he did."

One resident said she thinks it’s not fair to see the tower when she travels to and from work everyday.

She believes the tower makes a political statement she says isn’t fair to taxpayers who don’t share the same views.

“I pass the road everyday, seeing this sign, making a statement saying you need to vote for him,” Deidre McClinton said.

