Thousands without power as storms move through the area

NEW ORLEANS– Entergy power outage maps show thousands of customers in the New Orleans area without power as rainstorms move through the metro area.

Most of the outages appear to be in the Mid-City area as well as the Fair Grounds Neighborhood.

Entergy crews are also working to repair an outage that has left most of the Timberlane neighborhood on the west bank without power.

In all, it is estimates that 14 thousand customers are currently without power.

Entergy expects the power to be restored by 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

For the latest on outages in your area go to www.etrviewoutage.com.

On the North shore, CLECO is reporting several hundred outages in Covington.

For the latest on outages on the North Shore, go to outage.cleco.com.