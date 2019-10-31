Steve Scalise speaks out against ‘Soviet-style’ impeachment process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, DC - House Minority Whip Steve Scalise addressed today what he called an unfair and politically motivated “Soviet-style” impeachment process.

“There is precedent,” Scalise said. “This has only happened three times in the history of our country. Every time, it not only started with a full vote of the house, but it also started with actual fairness. We’re not getting that fairness today.”

Scalise spoke just before the House voted primarily along party lines to formalize the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, a move not required by law but largely seen as an attempt to quiet Republican objections like the ones Scalise raised.

Scalise pointed to several points in the impeachment inquiry document where veto power was given to the chair as an “unprecedented” application of “Soviet-style rules.”

“Maybe in the Soviet Union you do things like this, where only you make the rules, where you reject the ability for the person you are accusing to even be in the room to question what is going on, for anyone else to call witnesses, when only one person has the ability to call witnesses,” Scalise said.

As Scalise spoke, a person seated at a table next to him held up a large placard with the hammer and scythe symbol and the words “37 days of Soviet-style impeachment proceedings” superimposed over a picture of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The final tally of votes was 232 for and 196 against.