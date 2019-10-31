St. Scholastica Academy Students Raise $8,000 and donations for women in need.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)- "Women helping women," that term is really resonating with students in the area. Young women at St. Scholastica Academy raised more than $8,000 and hundreds of baby products.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Respect Life Month, the idea was to find a way to help out other women in Louisiana. The students brainstormed and decided to host a few events that would raise money and collect baby products.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the end of October, all of the donations will be gifted to the Tulane Cancer Center and to an Access Crisis Pregnancy Center.