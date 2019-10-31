Re-purpose, Re-fashion, Re-cycle: Environmentally friendly winter gear from Jack & Mary Designs

Marilyn Robertson began the company in 2004 with bags and purses, until a custom order brought back memories of her mother recycling clothing into amazing new items.

With that idea in mind, Jack & Mary Designs began to grow. Donated and recycled sweaters become colorful, quality, handmade, and one-of-a-kind mittens, scarves, headbands, hats, and skirts.

Jack & Mary Designs is at the forefront of women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion and the green movement. Their up-cycled wool mittens, hats, headbands, and other accessories are sold at over 275 retailers all over the nation and online.

And all of their products are made in America. Keeping things handmade in Maine provides jobs for local women, helps maintain quality control and turn products around quickly, and is better for the environment.

So if we put aside all of the goodness that is the first paragraph, what are we left with? Well, we are left with the softest, warmest, most soothing and comfortable scarf I’ve ever owned. Made of cashmere, from recycled sweaters, re-purposed into a fun, colorful, multi-pattern infinity scarf. The scarf measures 72″ long, so it can be wrapped once, twice, even three times! There are so many colors to choose from, you can find a scarf to match every outfit.

One of their best sellers, the Bun Warmer Skirt, is a must have fashion item. Jack and Mary’s sweater skirts are cozy and warm for any winter occasion. Slip this skirt on over leggings, pants or wear on it’s own! It’s the perfect accessory to put between you and the elements. Skirts are available in a variety of colors and patterns (remember, they used to be sweaters!) Available sizes are XS(2) S(4-6) M(6-8) L(10-12) XL(14).

Ready for a game changer? Cashmere scrunchies. They charge $24 for three scrunchies, which I agree sounds like a lot of money for ponytails… but they are better for your hair than any other hair ties. They are thick and bulky, which keep them from pulling and breaking hair. They are also really soft so they don’t hold too hard, which normally leads to those terrible ponytail crimps. These scrunchies are very popular, and often sell out, so if you see them available. I highly recommend making the purchase!

One word, versatility. These Jack and Mary headbands are made from recycled sweaters and lined with fleece. This makes them perfect for skiing, snowboarding, and playing in the snow. But they are lightweight enough to wear while just doing every day activities in the winter! They are guaranteed to protect your ears and head from the elements. One size fits most.

Gloves are a winter necessity, but they need to also be practical… And that is where Jack and Mary’s fingerless gloves come in handy. The fingerless gloves are available in three lengths, and dozens of patterns. Fit and flare gloves are approx. 11 inches long. They are good for doing yoga, or going for a run on chilly winter days. These gloves are tighter than the others, but have a little “flare” at the wrist. Long gloves are approx. 9 inches long. They do an excellent job of keeping your hands and wrists warm, while keeping your fingers free for driving, writing, texting and more. Short gloves are similar, but only 6 inches long. The short fingerless gloves are the perfect accessory for a dressy or casual evening. All of the Jack and Mary gloves are made from wool or cashmere, making them lightweight and breathable.

If you’ve made it this far, don’t quit now, because the best is yet to come. Jack and Mary Memory Mittens are one-of-a-kind, personal treasures, and everyone should own a pair (or three!) How it works: Recycle the sweaters you once loved, either worn by you or someone close, and turn them into something precious you will continue to use for winters to come. Memory Mittens are $50 per adult pair & $40 per child pair, return shipping Included.

Be sure the check out the entire website, as Jack & Mary Designs have so many other products to offer, including winter gear for men and children.